homicide investigation BPD: Multiple People Shot, BPD Investigating Homicide

A shooting at a birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama has left one man dead and two others injured. A woman was also hurt, but not shot. The gunman approached the party, known as Baby Kingston, and fired at least 20 shots. Police do not have a suspect in custody.

