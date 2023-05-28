“homicide investigation BPD” today : Homicide investigation launched by BPD following shooting on Saturday night

Homicide under investigation by BPD following shooting incident on Saturday night today 2023.

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a parking lot on Saturday night. The victim had been involved in a verbal argument with another person who fled the scene after firing shots. No one is currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

News Source : AJ Holliday

