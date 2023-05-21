“homicide investigation Denver” today : Investigation underway by Denver police into fatal homicide and severe injury of 2 individuals

Investigation underway by Denver police into a homicide resulting in 1 death and 1 serious injury. today 2023.

Denver police are investigating an incident that resulted in one person dead and another seriously injured on Saturday night. The police have not provided any details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident or the identities of the victims. As of Sunday night, no suspect has been arrested but the department believes there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner is expected to release the identity of the deceased and the cause of death.

