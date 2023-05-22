“homicide investigation east side” today : Investigation into Homicide on the East Side by MPD

Police Investigate Homicide on the East Side: MPD on the Case | News Update today 2023.

Madison Police Department is investigating a “weapons offense” as a homicide, after a 32-year-old man died from his injuries in hospital. The incident occurred in the 3700 block of E. Washington Ave. on Sunday morning, with officers responding to the scene at around 1:30 am. The nature of the offense is currently unclear.

News Source : WKOW

