“homicide investigation east side” today : Investigation into Homicide on the East Side by MPD

“homicide investigation east side” today : Investigation into Homicide on the East Side by MPD

Posted on May 22, 2023

Police Investigate Homicide on the East Side: MPD on the Case | News Update today 2023.
Madison Police Department is investigating a “weapons offense” as a homicide, after a 32-year-old man died from his injuries in hospital. The incident occurred in the 3700 block of E. Washington Ave. on Sunday morning, with officers responding to the scene at around 1:30 am. The nature of the offense is currently unclear.

News Source : WKOW

  1. MPD homicide investigation
  2. East side murder case
  3. Police investigation on homicide
  4. Murder investigation updates
  5. Breaking news on homicide investigation
Post Views: 10

Leave a Reply