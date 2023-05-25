“Homicide investigation Edmonton” today : Remains discovered in North Saskatchewan River lead to homicide investigation in northeast Edmonton.

“Homicide investigation Edmonton” today : Remains discovered in North Saskatchewan River lead to homicide investigation in northeast Edmonton.

Posted on May 25, 2023

Remains Discovered in North Saskatchewan River Prompt Homicide Investigation in Northeast Edmonton today 2023.
Police are investigating a homicide after human remains were found in the North Saskatchewan River in Saddle Lake Cree Nation, northeast of Edmonton. The victim’s identity is known but has not been released, and anyone with information about the death is urged to contact St. Paul RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Edmonton

  1. Homicide Investigation
  2. North Saskatchewan River
  3. Edmonton Crime
  4. Police Investigation
  5. Human Remains Found
Post Views: 10

Leave a Reply