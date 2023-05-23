homicide investigation Great Falls today : Great Falls Homicide Under Investigation by Police | ABC Fox Great Falls

Great Falls Homicide Under Investigation by Police | ABC Fox Great Falls today 2023.

Great Falls Police Department are investigating a homicide after officers were called to a noise disturbance in the early hours of the morning. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased person and several individuals have been detained for questioning. The area has been secured and there are no outstanding suspects or threats to the community. Chowen Springs Park has been closed while the investigation continues.

Read Full story : Police investigating homicide in Great Falls | ABC Fox Great Falls /

News Source : ABC FOX Montana

Homicide investigation Great Falls police Crime scene analysis Suspect identification Forensic evidence collection