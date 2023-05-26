Homicide Investigation in Landover Hills today : Investigation into Homicide in Landover Hills Conducted by Detectives – Southern Maryland News Net

Investigation into Homicide Underway in Landover Hills Town – Southern Maryland News Net today 2023.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide in the town of Landover Hills. The victim was found unresponsive outside a store with trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene. The department is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. Detectives are currently working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Solvers.

