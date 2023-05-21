Homicide investigation in Pueblo today : South Side Death Under Investigation by Pueblo Police, Marking 8th Homicide in 2021

South Side Death Under Investigation by Pueblo Police, Marks 8th Homicide in 2021 today 2023.

A man was killed in south Pueblo, Colorado, early on Sunday morning, marking the eighth homicide in the city this year. An officer heard gunshots around 1:54 a.m., and shortly after dispatch received a call about shots fired and a motorcycle crash. The victim was found dead in the yard of a home, and the Pueblo Police Department is investigating the death. Police are asking for anyone with video of the area during the time of the shooting to contact them or Pueblo Crime Stoppers.

