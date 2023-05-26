“Homicide Investigation Jonathan Hager House” today : Investigation of Homicide at Jonathan Hager House by Police – Radio Free Hub City

Investigation into Homicide at Jonathan Hager House by Police – Radio Free Hub City today 2023.

A 37-year-old woman from Hagerstown was found dead in a stone alcove beneath the porch of the Jonathan Hager House in Hagerstown City Park. The incident is being investigated as an apparent homicide, and the victim had been known to sleep in the location. The police believe the suspect and victim were known to one another. Further details are not being released to protect the integrity of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hagerstown Police Department.

Read Full story : Police Investigating Homicide at Jonathan Hager House – Radio Free Hub City /

News Source : Radio Free Hub City

Police investigation Homicide Jonathan Hager House Radio Free Hub City Crime scene investigation