“Homicide investigation Madison east side” today : Investigation underway for homicide on the east side by Madison police

Posted on May 22, 2023

Investigation Underway by Madison Police Regarding Homicide Incident on the East Side today 2023.
Police in Madison, Wisconsin are investigating a homicide that occurred on the city’s east side early on Sunday morning. No further details have been released about the incident.

News Source : Channel3000.com

