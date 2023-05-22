“Homicide investigation Madison east side” today : Investigation underway for homicide on the east side by Madison police

Investigation Underway by Madison Police Regarding Homicide Incident on the East Side today 2023.

Police in Madison, Wisconsin are investigating a homicide that occurred on the city’s east side early on Sunday morning. No further details have been released about the incident.

Read Full story : Madison police investigating homicide on east side /

News Source : Channel3000.com

Madison homicide investigation East side murder case Police probe homicide in Madison Suspect sought in Madison killing Madison police seek leads in homicide case