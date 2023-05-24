“homicide investigation North Little Rock” today : Homicide under investigation by North Little Rock police

Homicide being investigated by North Little Rock police today 2023.

Police in North Little Rock, Arkansas, are investigating a homicide after a male victim was found shot dead in a parking lot at Hemlock Courts Apartments. The victim has not been named, and anyone with information is urged to contact the police department’s tip line.

News Source : THV11 Digital

