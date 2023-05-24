“Homicide investigation of critically injured 1-year-old” today : 1-year-old critically injured, homicide detectives investigating the case

Posted on May 24, 2023

Homicide detectives are investigating after a 1-year-old boy fell from a third-story balcony in Baltimore. Police officers found the child suffering from life-threatening injuries and he is currently in critical condition at the hospital. Due to his condition, homicide detectives have taken control of the investigation.

