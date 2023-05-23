“homicide investigation Portsmouth” today : Homicide under investigation by Portsmouth police

Investigation into homicide underway by Portsmouth police today 2023.

Portsmouth police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday night at a West Main Road location. They will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to provide more details about the incident and will also address a fatal vehicle crash that occurred on Indian Avenue.

Read Full story : Portsmouth police investigating homicide /

News Source : Newport Daily News

Portsmouth homicide investigation Police probe homicide in Portsmouth Portsmouth murder case update Suspects sought in Portsmouth homicide Portsmouth police seek tips in homicide case