“homicide investigation Portsmouth” today : Homicide under investigation by Portsmouth police

“homicide investigation Portsmouth” today : Homicide under investigation by Portsmouth police

Posted on May 23, 2023

Investigation into homicide underway by Portsmouth police today 2023.
Portsmouth police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday night at a West Main Road location. They will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to provide more details about the incident and will also address a fatal vehicle crash that occurred on Indian Avenue.

News Source : Newport Daily News

  1. Portsmouth homicide investigation
  2. Police probe homicide in Portsmouth
  3. Portsmouth murder case update
  4. Suspects sought in Portsmouth homicide
  5. Portsmouth police seek tips in homicide case
Post Views: 9

Leave a Reply