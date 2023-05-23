“homicide investigation Portsmouth” today : Portsmouth authorities investigating a case of homicide

Portsmouth homicide under investigation by police today 2023.

A homicide is being investigated by police in Portsmouth, Rhode Island after a man was found dead in a home on West Main Road. A suspect is in custody and both the victim and suspect are men. Animal Control officers were also present at the scene. Updates are pending.

News Source : Allison Shinskey

