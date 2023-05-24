“Homicide investigation Providence” today : Possible Homicide Under Investigation in Providence: Body Discovered

Possible Homicide Under Investigation by Providence Police: Body Discovered today 2023.
WPRI 12 News is a local news source for Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts that covers a variety of topics including weather, sports, politics, and investigative journalism. It provides up-to-date information on current events and trends in the region.
Read Full story :Body found in Providence; police investigating as possible homicide/
News Source : WPRI.com
- Body found in Providence
- Providence homicide investigation
- Possible homicide in Providence
- Providence police investigation
- Providence crime scene investigation