“homicide investigation Rockingham County” today : Investigation of Homicide at Gas Station Parking Lot in Rockingham County by Deputies

Investigation underway by Rockingham County deputies into homicide at gas station parking lot today 2023.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred at a gas station in Madison, North Carolina on Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a report of a dead person found in the parking lot of Ramon’s Shell on U.S. Highway 220, and believe it to be a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers.

News Source : WXII

