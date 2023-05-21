“homicide investigation Rockingham County” today : Investigation of Homicide at Gas Station Parking Lot in Rockingham County by Deputies

“homicide investigation Rockingham County” today : Investigation of Homicide at Gas Station Parking Lot in Rockingham County by Deputies

Posted on May 21, 2023

Investigation underway by Rockingham County deputies into homicide at gas station parking lot today 2023.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred at a gas station in Madison, North Carolina on Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a report of a dead person found in the parking lot of Ramon’s Shell on U.S. Highway 220, and believe it to be a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers.

News Source : WXII

  1. Rockingham County homicide investigation
  2. Gas station parking lot homicide
  3. Deputies investigate Rockingham County homicide
  4. Homicide at Rockingham County gas station
  5. Rockingham County murder investigation at gas station
Post Views: 9

Leave a Reply