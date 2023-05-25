“homicide investigation Rocky Mount” today : Investigation underway by Rocky Mount authorities into late-night murder

Investigation Underway by Rocky Mount Police into Late Night Homicide today 2023.

Police in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, are investigating a targeted shooting that left a 36-year-old man named Lakendrick Powell dead. Powell was found at the scene on Park Avenue at around 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department or Crimestoppers.

News Source : https://www.witn.com

