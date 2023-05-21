“Homicide investigation Saskatoon Police” today : Saskatoon Police Probe Homicide | 650 CKOM

650 CKOM reports Saskatoon Police are investigating a homicide today 2023.

The death of a 30-year-old man in Saskatoon is being treated as a homicide. Angose Standingwater was found with a life-threatening injury at a business in the stone bridge neighbourhood, and despite emergency crews’ efforts, he died on the scene. Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : CKOM News

