“Homicide investigation Saskatoon Police” today : Saskatoon Police Probe Homicide | 650 CKOM

“Homicide investigation Saskatoon Police” today : Saskatoon Police Probe Homicide | 650 CKOM

Posted on May 21, 2023

650 CKOM reports Saskatoon Police are investigating a homicide today 2023.
The death of a 30-year-old man in Saskatoon is being treated as a homicide. Angose Standingwater was found with a life-threatening injury at a business in the stone bridge neighbourhood, and despite emergency crews’ efforts, he died on the scene. Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : CKOM News

  1. Saskatoon Police homicide investigation
  2. Murder case investigation in Saskatoon
  3. Police probe into Saskatoon homicide
  4. Saskatoon homicide detectives on the case
  5. Latest updates on Saskatoon homicide investigation
Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply