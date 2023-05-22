“Homicide Investigation” today : Homicide Suspected in Death of Inmate Under HDSP Investigation

HDSP Probes Death of Inmate as Potential Homicide today 2023.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is investigating the death of an incarcerated individual at High Desert State Prison as a homicide. The incident occurred on May 20, 2023, when Pedro Ayon and Brandon Martinez assaulted Jeffrey Concepcion on the prison’s C yard. The victim was transported to the institution’s triage and treatment area but was pronounced dead just over an hour later. Ayon and Martinez have been placed in restricted housing while investigations are underway.

