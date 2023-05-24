Homicide of Angose Standingwater under investigation by Saskatoon Police

Angose Standingwater : Police Investigate Homicide of Angose Standingwater in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Police are still investigating the 30-year-old Angose Standingwater’s homicide and are seeking the public’s help in finding a 2017 white Dodge Caravan SE with Saskatchewan license plate 838 MXZ. The vehicle is in good condition and has a beaded lanyard hanging from the rear-view mirror. A photo of the vehicle has been attached. If anyone sees this vehicle or has information related to the homicide, they should contact the police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. The victim’s next of kin has been notified, and they have identified the victim as Angose Standingwater. Anyone with information related to the incident is requested to contact the Saskatoon Police or Crime Stoppers. The occurrence number is 23-63166.

News Source : saskatoonpolice.ca

