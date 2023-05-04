“homicide” : One fatality reported in homicide case under investigation by LPD on E. Simcoe Street

Deadly Shooting in Lafayette Leaves One Dead

What Happened? On Wednesday night, Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of E. Simcoe Street at approximately 6:07 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound. Despite their efforts to save him, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police Investigation The Lafayette Police Department has launched an investigation into the shooting. Homicide investigators are currently on the scene, gathering information and trying to piece together the facts surrounding the incident.

Appeal for Information The police are appealing to anyone who may have information about the shooting to come forward. If you have any information, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Conclusion The deadly shooting in Lafayette is a tragic event that has left one person dead. The police are working hard to uncover the facts and bring those responsible to justice. If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, please come forward.

News Source : KATC News

Source Link :LPD investigates E. Simcoe Street homicide, one dead/