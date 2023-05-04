Homicide Today : Jordan Neely’s Chokehold Death Ruled as Homicide in NYC, Causing Outrage over Subway Killing to Increase

Caught-On-Video Chokehold Death of Homeless Michael Jackson Impersonator Ruled a Homicide

The death of Jordan Neely, a homeless, mentally-ill Michael Jackson impersonator, has sparked outrage and protests after a former U.S. Marine applied a chokehold on him aboard a Manhattan subway train. The city Medical Examiner ruled the death as a homicide, citing compression of the neck as the cause. Neely, who was a familiar sight around town performing as the King of Pop, had a documented mental health history with the police, with his most recent arrest in November 2021 for assaulting a 67-year-old female stranger. The incident has prompted an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, and police are awaiting the autopsy results before determining if criminal charges will be filed.

The video of the confrontation shows the ex-Marine, with his left arm around Neely’s neck as they struggle. A second man helped restrain Neely, who turned on his side and continued kicking his legs until he finally stopped moving about two minutes into the video. Neely fell unconscious on the train as the ex-Marine held him in the chokehold. A conductor called for police, and first responders took Neely to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he died.

The incident has sparked protests, with dozens of activists chanting “Justice for Jordan Neely” and other slogans. Friends and elected officials have expressed outrage over the death, insisting that Neely did not deserve to die. The protesters and police faced off during a tense vigil-turned-protest on the crowded uptown platform. The Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating the death.

Critics charge that the former Marine, based on his training in hand-to-hand combat, should have known how dangerous it could be to keep Neely in a chokehold for several minutes. Years ago, the NYPD banned cops from using chokeholds like the one seen in the video after outrage over the chokehold death of Eric Garner on Staten Island during a bungled arrest helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement.

Friends and fans of the Michael Jackson impersonator said he was homeless and hungry when he acted out on the Manhattan train. The ex-Marine was taken in for questioning but released without charges as the investigation continued. As he held the victim in the chokehold, he asked witnesses to call 911, police sources said.

The incident has highlighted the critical need for mental health services for homeless individuals in New York City. Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director Dave Giffen said Neely’s death was the result of “Gov. Hochuls’ and Mayor Adams’ complete failure to provide the critical mental health services desperately needed by so many people in our city.”

The death of Jordan Neely is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health services and the dangers of vigilantism. It is essential to hold the ex-Marine accountable for his actions and to ensure that homeless individuals with mental health conditions receive the care and support they need to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

