Homicide victim identified as Rahsann Avant in Tucson shooting investigation

Rahsann Avant : Victim identified as Rahsann Avant in Tucson homicide investigation

A shooting incident that resulted in the death of a 46-year-old man named Rahsann Avant is currently being investigated as a homicide by Tucson Police detectives. The incident occurred early in the morning on June 4, in the vicinity of West Alto Place and North 15th Avenue, north of West Speedway Boulevard and east of Interstate 10. Despite receiving medical assistance from Tucson Fire and officers, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

Read Full story : Tucson Police investigating homicide near Speedway and I-10 /

News Source : KGUN 9 Tucson News

Tucson homicide investigation Speedway and I-10 homicide Tucson police homicide case Murder investigation near Speedway and I-10 Homicide suspect search in Tucson