“Homicide victim identified as UConn student Zaid Deje Langs-Myers in Connecticut shooting”

Posted on June 14, 2023

A UConn student has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Connecticut. The victim, 18-year-old Zaid Deje Langs-Myers from Windsor, had just completed his freshman year at UConn. Hartford Police discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a car while responding to a single-car crash in the High Street area. The police suspect that the motive for the shooting was a robbery of marijuana and they are actively pursuing leads to identify a suspect.

News Source : Emma McCorkindale

