Hon John Gilmour Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Hon John Gilmour QC has Died.

Hon John Gilmour QC Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Hon John Gilmour QC has Died.

Hon John Gilmour QC has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

The Piddington Society is saddened to hear of the passing of the Hon John Gilmour QC. Mr Gilmour was a commercial litigator with a practice in Western Australia and Victoria, which culminated in his appointment as a Judge of the Federal Court of Australia. #AusLaw pic.twitter.com/juAZIxpmLp — The Piddington Society (@PiddingtonSoc) February 7, 2021

