Hon. Ruben Reyes Death -Dead – Obituary : Hon. Ruben Reyes has Died .

By | December 15, 2020
Hon. Ruben Reyes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

NADCP @_ALLRISE_ We’re deeply saddened to announce the Hon. Ruben Reyes, beloved former NADCP board chair and longtime treatment court judge and champion, passed away on Saturday due to COVID-19. We encourage you to share your remembrances in the comments. Full statement:

