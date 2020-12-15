Hon. Ruben Reyes Death -Dead – Obituary : Hon. Ruben Reyes has Died .
Hon. Ruben Reyes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
We're deeply saddened to announce the Hon. Ruben Reyes, beloved former NADCP board chair and longtime treatment court judge and champion, passed away on Saturday due to COVID-19. We encourage you to share your remembrances in the comments. Full statement: https://t.co/c65qgQ053P
— NADCP (@_ALLRISE_) December 14, 2020
NADCP @_ALLRISE_ We’re deeply saddened to announce the Hon. Ruben Reyes, beloved former NADCP board chair and longtime treatment court judge and champion, passed away on Saturday due to COVID-19. We encourage you to share your remembrances in the comments. Full statement:
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.