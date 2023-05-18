Honda Fit accident today : Honda Fit flips over, leaving one dead and four injured

1. #HondaFitCrash

A driver was killed and four passengers injured after their Honda Fit overturned on the Tongogara-Chachacha road in Shurugwi, Zimbabwe. The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon, and police are urging members of the public to drive at safe speeds and with extra caution. Meanwhile, an unknown adult male was found dead on the Gweru-Silobela road, bleeding from the ear and nose and with multiple bruises. The police are appealing for anyone with information about the murder or the identity of the deceased to come forward.

The fatalities add to Zimbabwe’s high road accident rate, which is attributed to poor road conditions, speeding, overloading, careless driving and lack of vehicle maintenance. The Zimbabwean Government has been urged to take action to prevent these accidents, which have led to unnecessary loss of life and injuries. Measures could include stricter enforcement of traffic laws and promoting road safety campaigns to educate drivers. The Zimbabwe National Road Administration has already launched a programme to upgrade the country’s road network, with the aim of reducing accidents and encouraging economic growth.

