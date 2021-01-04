Honda Rob Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Honda Rob has Died .
Honda Rob has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Damn man… rest easy Honda… RIP Thoughts and prayers with family of “Honda Rob” #DoYourThingHonda pic.twitter.com/qvoEAGzGzv
— Rich Keator (@Rich_Keator) January 4, 2021
Rich Keator @Rich_Keator Damn man… rest easy Honda… RIP Thoughts and prayers with family of “Honda Rob” #DoYourThingHonda
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.