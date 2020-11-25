Honestie Hodges Death -Dead – Obituaries: Honestie Hodges, whose horrifying treatment by Michigan police at 11 prompted changes within the department, has died of COVID-19 at 14.

Honestie Hodges has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

“BuzzFeed News on Twitter: “Honestie Hodges, whose horrifying treatment by Michigan police at 11 prompted changes within the department, has died of COVID-19 at 14 ”

Honestie Hodges, whose horrifying treatment by Michigan police at 11 prompted changes within the department, has died of COVID-19 at 14https://t.co/ugeYyS6aaP — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 25, 2020

Tributes

She was abused by police at 11.

She passed away from Covid at 14. America failed this girl.

Her name was Honestie Hodges. https://t.co/sdbgeIvCUE — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 25, 2020