Honestie Hodges Death -Dead – Obituaries: Honestie Hodges, whose horrifying treatment by Michigan police at 11 prompted changes within the department, has died of COVID-19 at 14.
Honestie Hodges has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.
Tributes
She was abused by police at 11.
She passed away from Covid at 14. America failed this girl.
