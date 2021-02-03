Honestie Hodges Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Honestie Hodges, a 14-year-old Michigan girl who sparked change from the Grand Rapids Police Department after she was handcuffed by police outside of her own home at 11 years old has Died .
Honestie Hodges, a 14-year-old Michigan girl who sparked change from the Grand Rapids Police Department after she was handcuffed by police outside of her own home at 11 years old, has died of COVID-19.
November 29, 2020#BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/Y6jhgGuue7
— The American Dialogue™ 🌐 (@AmericaDialogue) February 3, 2021
