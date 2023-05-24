“Honey Butter Biscuit Bites”: Recipe for Layered Biscuit Bites with Honey Butter by Joanna Gaines

The Magic of Butter in Making Honey Butter Layered Biscuit Bites

Joanna Gaines, in her newest cookbook Magnolia Table, Volume 3, explains how butter is a magic ingredient. We couldn’t agree more, especially when it comes to making these honey butter layered biscuit bites. According to Gaines, cutting cold butter into small pieces, about the size of a pea, is the key to making light and fluffy biscuits. As the biscuits bake, the butter melts and releases steam, creating pockets of air that make the biscuits airy and flaky. It’s impossible to eat just one.

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

3/4 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup honey

1 egg yolk

1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/4 cup honey

1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Step 1: Preheat the Oven

Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2: Combine the Dry Ingredients

In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Add the cold butter cubes and toss to coat. Using a pastry blender or your fingers, cut in the butter until it resembles coarse crumbs.

Step 3: Add the Wet Ingredients

With a wooden spoon, slowly work in the buttermilk, honey, and egg yolk until a slightly sticky dough is formed. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and sprinkle with a little more flour.

Step 4: Roll and Fold the Dough

Using a floured rolling pin, roll the dough into a ½-inch-thick rectangle. Starting from one short end, fold one-third of the dough upon itself, then repeat on the other end, like folding a letter. Repeat, rolling and folding the dough two more times. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for about 15 minutes.

Step 5: Cut the Biscuits

Roll the chilled dough about ¾ inch thick. Use a 2-inch round cookie cutter to cut out biscuits. Arrange them 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheet. Gather and reroll the scraps once to cut out additional biscuits. (Leftover scraps can be baked as-is or discarded.) Refrigerate the tray of biscuits for at least 30 minutes.

Step 6: Bake

Bake until the tops are golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Allow the biscuits to cool for 5 minutes.

Step 7: Make the Honey Butter

In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the butter on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Slowly drizzle in the honey and salt. Continue whisking until the ingredients are well combined, about 1 minute.

Step 8: Serve

Serve the warm biscuits with honey butter or preserves, if desired, on the side.

Storage

Store the biscuits in a sealed bag at room temperature for up to 2 days. Store the butter in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Conclusion

Butter truly is a magic ingredient when it comes to making light and fluffy biscuits. Joanna Gaines’ honey butter layered biscuit bites are a testament to this. By following these simple steps and using quality ingredients, you too can make these delicious biscuits that are perfect for breakfast, brunch, or any time of day.

Joanna Gaines recipes Honey butter biscuits Southern-style baking Comfort food Brunch ideas

News Source : PureWow

Source Link :Joanna Gaines’s Honey Butter Layered Biscuit Bites Recipe/