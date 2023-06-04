Honey Garlic Chicken Breasts Recipe.: A Quick and Easy Recipe for the Best Honey Garlic Chicken Breasts in 12 Minutes

The Best Honey Garlic Chicken Breasts Recipe | 12 minutes Recipe | Quick and Easy

Are you looking for a delicious and quick chicken recipe that is perfect for weeknight dinners or even a weekend meal? Look no further than this amazing Honey Garlic Chicken Breasts recipe! In just 12 minutes, you can have a flavorful and tender chicken dish that will please the whole family.

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup soy sauce

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

Optional: chopped green onions and sesame seeds for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. In a small bowl, whisk together the honey, soy sauce, and minced garlic. Set aside. Season both sides of the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken breasts to the skillet. Cook the chicken for 2-3 minutes on each side until they are golden brown. Pour the honey garlic sauce over the chicken breasts, making sure they are well coated. Transfer the skillet to the preheated oven and bake for 5-8 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F. Once the chicken is cooked, remove the skillet from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes. Garnish with chopped green onions and sesame seeds if desired. Serve the Honey Garlic Chicken Breasts with your favorite side dishes like rice, roasted vegetables, or salad.

The Ingredients:

The beauty of this recipe is its simplicity and the minimal ingredients required. You will need boneless, skinless chicken breasts, honey, soy sauce, minced garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Optional garnishes include chopped green onions and sesame seeds.

Step-by-Step Instructions:

Preparing the Chicken Breasts:

Before cooking the chicken breasts, remove them from the refrigerator and let them sit at room temperature for 10-15 minutes. This will help the chicken cook evenly and prevent it from being dry. Season both sides of the chicken breasts with salt and pepper.

Making the Honey Garlic Sauce:

In a small bowl, whisk together the honey, soy sauce, and minced garlic. Set aside.

Cooking the Chicken:

Heat the olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken breasts to the skillet. Cook the chicken for 2-3 minutes on each side until they are golden brown.

Baking the Chicken:

Pour the honey garlic sauce over the chicken breasts, making sure they are well coated. Transfer the skillet to the preheated oven and bake for 5-8 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F.

Resting and Garnishing:

Once the chicken is cooked, remove the skillet from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes. Garnish with chopped green onions and sesame seeds if desired.

Serving Suggestions:

The Honey Garlic Chicken Breasts can be served with your favorite side dishes like rice, roasted vegetables, or salad. This dish is perfect for weeknight dinners or even a weekend meal.

In conclusion, this Honey Garlic Chicken Breasts recipe is a quick and easy dish that is perfect for any occasion. With minimal ingredients and simple instructions, you can have a delicious chicken dish in just 12 minutes. Give it a try and enjoy the amazing flavors!

