“Honey production in Jordan”: Jordan’s Annual Honey Production Reaches 800 Tonnes Across 19 Varieties

Jordan’s Honey Industry: From Production to Quality Control

The Kingdom of Jordan is known for its diverse nature and rich agricultural resources. Among its many produce is honey, with 19 different types of honey produced annually, amounting to 800 tonnes. However, the production of honey raises questions about its authenticity and quality. This article delves into the process of honey production in Jordan, the types of honey produced, and the measures taken to ensure its authenticity and quality.

The Process of Honey Production

To produce different types of honey, beekeepers must locate flowers, move bee colonies to them, and invest time and effort to obtain a premium and high-quality product. Honey starts as flower nectar collected by bees, which gets broken down into simple sugars and stored inside honeycombs. The color and consistency of honey can vary from almost colorless to dark brown, and the consistency can be liquid, viscous, partially or fully crystallized. Most productions can be found in the Jordan Valley, Shafa Badran, Ajloun, and As-Salt, with seasonal production in spring and summer. The flavor of honey depends on the original plants that bees feed on.

Authenticity and Quality Control

According to experts, the prices of one kilogram of local honey can vary between JD15 to JD30, depending on its quality. However, the lower the price, the harder it is to guarantee its authenticity. The Jordanian Beekeepers Association offers a platform for beekeepers and honey producers to meet, receive regular training, and workshops to help their businesses grow and increase the quality of their product. The union has been working for three years to establish a honey tracking system that allows for knowing the producer, type of honey, and the area in which it was produced. Samples of beekeepers’ honey are examined by the union to ensure compliance with the specifications. The honey that meets the requirements is packaged in a licensed laboratory and labeled with a non-duplicable or counterfeit label. Consumers can scan the code using their mobile phones to access complete product information.

The Ministry of Agriculture is also working on updating the legislative system to track cases of fraud. The ministry ensures the authenticity of honey products by applying technical standards for honey to imported honey. Imported honey undergoes tests for pesticide residues, antibiotic residues, and quality assessments, including sugar levels to determine the age of the honey and whether it has undergone heating treatments. The Royal Scientific Society conducts tests on honey samples received from government institutions responsible for the control of these products, as well as from companies and individuals who wish to ensure the quality and safety of their products.

The Importance of Bees

The bee sector is not only a honey producer but also works to increase the production of all crops related to pollination, such as almond crops, watermelon, cantaloupe, zucchini, and much more, emphasizing the importance of bees in preserving biodiversity. To protect the local product, the Jordanian Beekeepers Association calls for a halt to honey imports, following the example of olive oil. Gradual expansion in this sector is being implemented over the coming years, reducing imports and achieving self-sufficiency.

The Future of Honey Industry in Jordan

The Jordanian government is taking measures to increase the production of crops and achieve self-sufficiency, including honey. The Ministry of Agriculture has provided loans and financing through agricultural lending without interest, as part of the national plan for sustainable agriculture and support for agricultural projects. The funding reached JD10 million, including fish farming, honey production, and many other agricultural activities that are imported from abroad to work towards achieving self-sufficiency. The ministry has also implemented specific measures to protect the local product, preventing the flooding of imported products, which would lead to losses for farmers.

The honey industry in Jordan is not only a source of income for beekeepers and farmers but also contributes to the economy and food security. With the measures taken to ensure authenticity and quality, consumers can confidently purchase local honey while supporting the local economy.

News Source : Jordan News

Source Link :Jordan produces 19 different types of honey, 800 tonnes annual…/