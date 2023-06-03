Hong Kong Covid peak: Expert predicts decline in Hong Kong’s Covid cases after peak of sixth wave in a few weeks.

Professor David Hui Says Hong Kong is Now in Endemic Stage of Covid-19

Professor David Hui, a prominent infectious disease expert and member of the Hong Kong government’s Covid-19 task force, has warned that the city is now in the endemic stage of the pandemic. Speaking to local media, he said that the recent surge in cases could be considered a sixth wave, but that the situation had shifted from one of epidemic to endemic, meaning that the virus is now likely to remain in the community on a long-term basis.

What is the Endemic Stage?

The endemic stage of a pandemic is characterized by a sustained level of transmission of the virus in the community, with occasional outbreaks and clusters but no large-scale epidemic waves. At this stage, the virus becomes part of the natural ecosystem and is likely to circulate at a low level indefinitely. This is in contrast to the epidemic stage, where the virus spreads rapidly and causes widespread illness and death, as was the case in the early stages of the pandemic.

Sixth Wave or Endemic Shift?

Professor Hui’s comments have sparked debate among public health experts and the general public as to whether the recent surge in cases should be considered a sixth wave or a shift to the endemic stage. Some argue that the increase in cases constitutes a new wave of infections and that the government should take swift action to contain the spread. Others point out that the situation in Hong Kong is very different from previous waves, with a high vaccination rate and a more targeted approach to control measures.

The Current Situation in Hong Kong

Hong Kong has experienced several waves of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, with the most severe wave occurring in late 2020 and early 2021. However, the city has generally been successful in controlling the spread of the virus through a combination of measures, including testing, contact tracing, and quarantine. As of August 2021, around 60% of the population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and the government is aiming to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of the year.

However, in recent weeks, Hong Kong has seen a surge in cases, with daily case numbers reaching their highest levels in months. The government has responded by tightening social distancing measures, including limiting group gatherings and closing some venues such as gyms and cinemas. The situation has also been complicated by the emergence of new variants of the virus, including the Delta variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than earlier strains.

The Way Forward

Professor Hui has called for a shift in the approach to Covid-19 in Hong Kong, from one of containment to one of management. This means that the government should focus on reducing the impact of the virus on public health and the economy, rather than trying to eliminate it completely. This could involve measures such as vaccination, testing, and targeted quarantine for high-risk individuals, as well as ongoing surveillance of the virus to detect and respond to outbreaks.

As the pandemic continues to evolve, it is clear that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to controlling the spread of the virus. Each country and region must develop its own strategies based on its unique circumstances, including the level of vaccination, the prevalence of the virus, and the capacity of the healthcare system. In Hong Kong, the shift to the endemic stage of Covid-19 is a significant milestone, and one that will require careful management and ongoing vigilance to ensure that the city can continue to function and thrive in the face of this ongoing public health challenge.

News Source : South China Morning Post

Source Link :Hong Kong’s sixth Covid wave peaks, with cases to drop after few more weeks: expert/