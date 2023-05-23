“Hong Kong school fundraising” today : Hong Kong school facing threat of closure denied permission to establish private Primary One classes, despite alumni pledging HK$3 million towards the initiative.

Alumni pledge HK$3 million to support threatened Hong Kong school’s private Primary One classes, but permission denied today 2023.
No summary can be written from this as it is not a complete article or source.
Read Full story :Under-threat Hong Kong school barred from setting up private Primary One classes despite alumni vow to raise HK$3 million to fund scheme/
News Source : South China Morning Post – William Yiu
- Under-threat Hong Kong school
- Private Primary One classes
- Alumni vow
- Fund scheme
- Hong Kong education crisis