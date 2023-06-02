Hong Kong-style cafes: The Most Enjoyable Breakfast Experience: Hong Kong-Style Cafes

Exploring Hong Kong Cafe Cuisine in New York City

Many of the best dining experiences we have are never documented. They don’t make it to the newspapers or the blogs, but they are often the most enjoyable. That’s why it’s important to keep an informal diary reflecting our unvarnished daily experiences. In this article, we will explore some of the best Hong Kong cafe cuisine in New York City, from walk-down spaces to colorful cafes.

Hong Kong-style cafes are springing up around town, offering a collision of Cantonese and English food that appeals to a broad range of diners. These tea restaurants serve macaroni dishes, toasts smeared with butter and honey, fortifying soups with sometimes-surprising ingredients, dim sum and congees, stews, stir-fries, and curries over rice, chow mein and chow fun, and lots of eggs, pork chops, chicken cutlets, and Spam. Most of the food is aimed at a breakfast and lunch crowd.

One such walk-down space is S. Wan, located on Eldridge just south of Grand. The room has a row of small tables along each wall and its principal feature is a giant menu printed in Chinese and English, listing dozens of dishes, including a series of Hong Kong-style breakfasts designated with capital letters. The breakfasts are a must-try, especially the pork chop and waffles designated “D,” which has an undeniable homey quality, as if assembled in one’s own kitchen in a hungover blur.

Nuan Xin Rice Roll, located at the corner of Hester and Eldridge, specializes in stout rolls of sticky rice wrapped in nori, a meal in themselves usually eaten hot for breakfast in Taiwan. The rolls come with various fillings, including duck and beef, and are prepared to order. The duck roll is particularly delicious, filled with pinky-size pieces of duck, skin on.

M. Star, located on Division Street in the shadow of the Confucius Plaza skyscraper, is less bare bones than S. Wan, with a colorful mural on one wall depicting a map of Hong Kong and its environs in front of which cavort a number of HK celebrities. The bill of fare is far longer than S. Wan’s, offering toasts, sandwiches, breakfast specials, bubble tea, baked dishes based on rice or spaghetti, dim sum, fruit salad, congees, and noodle soups with a choice of nine noodles. The corned beef and egg sandwich is a must-try, as is the cart noodles with a choice of three add-ins from a list of 30 and the same choice of noodles made into a stew.

These are just a few examples of the many Hong Kong-style cafes in New York City. They offer a unique blend of Cantonese and English food that is both comforting and satisfying. Whether you’re looking for a quick breakfast or a leisurely lunch, these cafes are sure to please. So next time you’re in the mood for some delicious Hong Kong cafe cuisine, be sure to explore the hidden gems around town that never make it to the page.

Hong Kong-style breakfast Cha chaan teng Hong Kong cuisine Dim sum Milk tea

News Source : Robert Sietsema

Source Link :Hong Kong-Style Cafes Are the Most Fun Places to Eat Breakfast/