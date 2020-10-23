Honorary captain, Santiago Lopez Death – Dead : Santiago Lopez Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Honorary captain, Santiago Lopez has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“San Jose Earthquakes on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our honorary captain, Santiago Lopez. You’ll forever be a part of the Quakes family. ”

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our honorary captain, Santiago Lopez. You’ll forever be a part of the Quakes family. pic.twitter.com/bIkG2z8zPk — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) October 23, 2020

Tributes

RIP young man. Santiago Lopez, you will forever be remembered as a brave and delightful gentleman, a fearless fighter, and a source of energy and inspiration to everyone. #Quakes74 https://t.co/NbEoWhgWtJ — AAA (@Quackarazzi) October 23, 2020