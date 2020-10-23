Honorary captain, Santiago Lopez Death – Dead : Santiago Lopez Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Honorary captain, Santiago Lopez has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.
“San Jose Earthquakes on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our honorary captain, Santiago Lopez. You’ll forever be a part of the Quakes family. ”
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our honorary captain, Santiago Lopez.
You’ll forever be a part of the Quakes family. pic.twitter.com/bIkG2z8zPk
— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) October 23, 2020
Tributes
RIP young man. Santiago Lopez, you will forever be remembered as a brave and delightful gentleman, a fearless fighter, and a source of energy and inspiration to everyone. #Quakes74 https://t.co/NbEoWhgWtJ
— AAA (@Quackarazzi) October 23, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.