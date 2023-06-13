Honorary Mayor of Blackburn Hamlet, Greg Kazmierski, Passes Away in Ottawa

Greg Kazmierski, Honourary Mayor of Blackburn Hamlet, Passes Away

Greg Kazmierski, a beloved and respected member of the Blackburn Hamlet community, has passed away. Kazmierski was known as the Honourary Mayor of Blackburn Hamlet, a title he earned through his dedication and commitment to the community.

Kazmierski was a tireless advocate for Blackburn Hamlet, working to improve the community and make it a better place for everyone who lived there. He was involved in countless projects and initiatives over the years, and his efforts helped to shape the community in countless ways.

Kazmierski will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His contributions to Blackburn Hamlet will never be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched. Rest in peace, Greg Kazmierski.

