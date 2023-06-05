Honoring the Legacy of Marylen “Len” Brown McNeill

A Tribute to the Life of Marylen “Len” Brown McNeill

The life of Marylen “Len” Brown McNeill was celebrated by family, friends, and colleagues on August 12, 2021, at the Memorial Chapel in Houston, Texas. Len was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister who touched the lives of many people through her kindness, wisdom, and humor.

Len was born on January 5, 1960, in Houston, Texas, to parents William and Margaret Brown. She grew up in a loving family and graduated from Lamar High School in 1978. Len went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Houston in 1982. She worked as an accountant for several firms before joining the Houston Independent School District (HISD) in 1994, where she worked for over 25 years until her passing.

Len was a dedicated employee who served HISD as a Budget Director, Director of Finance, and Chief Financial Officer. She was known for her expertise in financial management and her commitment to ensuring that HISD’s resources were used wisely to benefit students. Len’s colleagues respected her leadership and her ability to build strong relationships with stakeholders.

Outside of work, Len was a devoted wife to her husband, Robert McNeill, and a loving mother to her two children, William and Margaret. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and reading. Len was also active in her community and volunteered with several organizations, including the Houston Food Bank and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Len’s life was cut short on August 2, 2021, when she passed away at the age of 61. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and colleagues. The celebration of Len’s life was a testament to the impact she had on those around her and the legacy she leaves behind.

Rest in peace, Len. Your memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.

