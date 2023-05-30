Honoring the Life of Mr. Horace Lavon Rodgers: A Homegoing Celebration

Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Horace Lavon Rodgers

Introduction

On a sunny Saturday afternoon, family, friends, and loved ones gathered together to bid a final farewell to Mr. Horace Lavon Rodgers. The homegoing celebration was a fitting tribute to a man who touched the hearts of everyone he met.

Early Life and Education

Horace Lavon Rodgers was born on January 12, 1950, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was the youngest of five siblings. He attended Booker T. Washington High School and later went on to study at Tennessee State University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

Professional Life

Horace had a long and fulfilling career in the banking industry. He started his career as a teller at First National Bank and worked his way up to become a Vice President at Regions Bank. He was highly respected in his field and was known for his expertise in financial management.

Community Involvement

Horace was a proud member of his community and was actively involved in various organizations. He served as a board member of the Memphis Urban League, where he worked to promote economic and social equality. He was also a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and was involved in various outreach programs.

Family Life

Horace was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary, and they were married for 47 years. Together they had two children, Michael and Melissa. Horace was a doting grandfather to his four grandchildren and was always there for them.

Homegoing Celebration

The homegoing celebration was held at Greater Middle Baptist Church, where Horace was a member for over 30 years. The service was filled with music, prayer, and heartfelt tributes from family and friends. Reverend Johnson delivered a moving eulogy, highlighting Horace’s life and the impact he had on others.

Conclusion

The homegoing celebration for Horace Lavon Rodgers was a beautiful tribute to a man who touched the lives of so many. His legacy will live on through his family, friends, and the countless people he helped throughout his life. Rest in peace, Horace Lavon Rodgers.

