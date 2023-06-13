Honoring the Memory of a Jacksonville Resident who Lost His Life in the Pulse Nightclub Shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In 2016, a mass shooting at Pulse, an LGBTQ nightclub in downtown Orlando, resulted in the loss of 49 lives. This tragic event occurred seven years ago. The information was published on firstcoastnews.com at 11:23 PM EDT on June 12, 2023, and was later updated at the same time.

“Pulse nightclub shooting victim” “Jacksonville man killed at Pulse” “Remembering Orlando shooting victims” “Honoring victims of Pulse nightclub tragedy” “Jacksonville mourns loss in Pulse shooting”

News Source : firstcoastnews.com

Source Link :Remembering Jacksonville man killed during Pulse nightclub shooting/