Honoring the Three Lives Lost in the Ashes Town Shooting: Tributes from Cricketers and Fans today.

Before the first Ashes test, a minute’s silence was held to honor two students and a school warden who were killed in a knife and van attack in Nottingham. Cricket players from England and Australia wore black armbands as a sign of solidarity. The victims, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, were talented 19-year-old students who were found stabbed to death, while the school administrator, Ian Coates, was found dead after the suspect allegedly stole his van. It is widely reported that former University of Nottingham student Valdo Calocane has been arrested on suspicion of the murders. All three victims had a love for cricket, and tributes were paid to them. Police have been granted a further 36 hours to question Calocane. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regulator is reviewing an incident where a marked police car hit two pedestrians. The mothers of the two students urged the city to “not harbor hatred” at an emotional vigil. The families of all three victims delivered powerful and heartbreaking tributes to their loved ones.

News Source : UK Sports News

Source Link :Cricketers and fans honor three dead in deadly shooting in Ashes town/