honour killing : “Tragic Murder of a Girl in the Name of ‘Honour'”

Violence in Lahore: 20-year-old girl shot dead by brother in the name of honour

A 20-year-old girl was shot dead by her brother in the name of honour in the Baghbanpura police area on Wednesday. The victim was identified as ‘F’, a resident of Ali Town, Baghbanpura.

Brother held grudge against sister for love marriage

The accused identified as Nafasat had nursed a grudge against his sister who had eloped with her lover a year ago and contracted love marriage with him. On the day of the incident, the accused took the victim to his home and shot her to death in front of family members. The accused escaped from the scene. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Other Incidents in Lahore

Elderly man dies after falling from train

A 65-year-old man died after falling from a train near Langra Phatak, Kahna, on Wednesday. The victim, yet to be identified, was standing at the door of a moving train when he suddenly fell down and died on the spot. The body was shifted to the mortuary by Edhi Ambulance.

Transgender person hit by car and killed

A 30-year-old transgender person was killed by a speeding car in the Naulakha police area on Wednesday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing the road when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting in serious injuries. They were rushed to the hospital, but could not survive. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

Police arrest two suspected robbers

Two suspected robbers were arrested by the police in the limits of Raiwind police on Wednesday. The patrolling police signaled the two bike-riders to stop for checking, on which they opened fire to avoid their arrest. The police also retaliated in the same fashion, as a result, one robber identified as Shah Nawaz got injuries. The injured was admitted to hospital while his accomplice identified as Ali Raza was handed over to the investigation wing.

Two injured in godown fire

Two persons sustained burns when a fire broke out in a godown near Lakshami Chowk on Wednesday. The injured identified as Atif and Ramzan were admitted to hospital. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished fire after hectic efforts. Fire broke out due to a leaking gas oven.

Man found dead

A 65-year-old man was shot dead in the limits of Sabzazar police on Wednesday. Some locals spotted the body near a park and informed the police. Circumstantial evidences implied that the victim was killed either by the robbers or the opponents. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Unidentified man dies in hospital

A 40-year-old man expired in hospital on Wednesday, a few hours after he was found unconscious in the Tibbi City police area. Edhi Volunteers shifted the body, yet to be identified, to the morgue.

News Source : Our Correspondent

Source Link :Girl shot dead for ‘honour’/