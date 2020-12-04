Hope Lecchi Death -Dead – Obituaries: Hope Lecchi from @SedaliaDemocrat has Died –
Hope Lecchi from @SedaliaDemocrat has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.
” Israel Baeza on Twitter: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Hope Lecchi from @SedaliaDemocrat She took her journalistic duties very seriously, asking the tough questions and staying true the the facts. Hope was a joy to work with personally and professionally, she will be greatly missed ”
I am saddened to learn of the passing of Hope Lecchi from @SedaliaDemocrat
She took her journalistic duties very seriously, asking the tough questions and staying true the the facts.
Hope was a joy to work with personally and professionally, she will be greatly missed pic.twitter.com/5JuSk7l8XU
— Israel Baeza (@IsraelBaezaMO) December 4, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.