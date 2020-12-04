Hope Lecchi Death -Dead – Obituaries: Hope Lecchi from @SedaliaDemocrat has Died –

December 4, 2020
Hope Lecchi Death -Dead – Obituaries: Hope Lecchi from @SedaliaDemocrat has Died –

Hope Lecchi from @SedaliaDemocrat has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

” Israel Baeza on Twitter: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Hope Lecchi from @SedaliaDemocrat She took her journalistic duties very seriously, asking the tough questions and staying true the the facts. Hope was a joy to work with personally and professionally, she will be greatly missed ”

