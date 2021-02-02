Hope Nettleton and Brittany Cormier Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hope Nettleton and Brittany Cormier were killed in a botched murder-for-hire plot in Louisiana has Died .

Hope Nettleton and Brittany Cormier has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

HLN 12h · Hope Nettleton and Brittany Cormier were killed in a botched murder-for-hire plot in Louisiana — but neither was the intended victim, according to the sheriff: http://cnn.it/2MJdfr4

Source: (20+) HLN – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.