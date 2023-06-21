Hoppers Crossing Primary School Lockdown Caused by Jackson Delmo and His Sawn-Off Rifle, Resulting in His Imprisonment today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man from Melbourne who caused a primary school to go into lockdown by brandishing a loaded gun during a street fight has been sentenced to jail, with the possibility of being released early next year. Jackson Delmo and a friend got into an argument with two brothers at a milk bar in Hoppers Crossing on September 12, 2019, which led to a physical altercation. During the fight, Delmo retrieved a loaded, sawn-off rifle from a nearby property and threatened the other men in front of witnesses. After the incident, he and his friend returned home and placed the gun in a black bag in a Mercedes parked in the driveway, which they later moved to the backyard as police arrived in the neighborhood. When police searched the property, they found multiple weapons, including ammunition, a Taser, and a Glock, in addition to the sawn-off rifle. An imitation handgun was also discovered in a gaming bag in the garage.

