Hoppers Crossing Primary School Locked Down as Jackson Delmo Imprisoned for Possessing Sawn-Off Rifle today.

A man from Melbourne who caused a primary school to go into lockdown by wielding a loaded gun during a street fight has been sentenced to jail, but may be released early next year. Jackson Delmo and a friend had an altercation with two brothers at a milk bar in Hoppers Crossing in September 2019, which escalated into a physical fight. During the altercation, Delmo retrieved a loaded, sawn-off rifle from a nearby property and threatened the other men with it. He and his friend later returned home and placed the gun in a black bag in a Mercedes parked in the driveway, which was later moved into the backyard as police arrived in the area. Delmo was arrested nearly two hours after the fight and refused to comment when interviewed by police. A search of the property later that day uncovered weapons, ammunition, and an imitation handgun.

News Source : Erin Pearson

Source Link :Jackson Delmo jailed after sending Hoppers Crossing primary school into lockdown with sawn-off rifle/