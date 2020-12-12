Horace Henson Death -Dead – Obituary : club president and legend Horace ‘lol’ Henson has Died .
club president and legend Horace ‘lol’ Henson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
A sad day today. We learned that our club president and legend Horace ‘lol’ Henson passed away peacefully. He will be ever remembered here by many. He did so much and he was a true Main man. He will get his commemorative plaque on the bench. RIP Lol. #UTM pic.twitter.com/ftNjMrd4HM
— Maltby Main FC. (@MainMaltby) December 11, 2020
