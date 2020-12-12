Horace Henson Death -Dead – Obituary : club president and legend Horace ‘lol’ Henson has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment

Horace Henson Death -Dead – Obituary : club president and legend Horace ‘lol’ Henson has Died .

club president and legend Horace ‘lol’ Henson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Maltby Main FC. @MainMaltby A sad day today. We learned that our club president and legend Horace ‘lol’ Henson passed away peacefully. He will be ever remembered here by many. He did so much and he was a true Main man. He will get his commemorative plaque on the bench. RIP Lol. #UTM

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.