Horatio Cabasares Death -Obituary – Dead : Dr. Horatio Cabasares, age 73 General surgery, Perry, Georgia. Died of COVID19.

Erica Bial 14 hrs · Dr. Horatio Cabasares, age 73 General surgery, Perry, Georgia. Died of COVID19 December 15, 2020 Known as “Boy” to his relatives and friends, he practiced in Georgia since 1981. He was active in his local Rotary Club since 1983. In 2017, Dr. Cabasares described his work, “it is very hard to not get your personal feelings involved.” “It’s a very emotional thing because you spend so much time trying to take care of these people,” Cabasares said. “In my early practice years it was easy to cope because I was still so new to the profession, but as time goes on you begin to make connections with your patients and so when difficult health situations arise, your heart aches for them.” A patient wrote about him,”Dr cabby has always been there for me. he has the very best bed side manner of all my doctors. he is the one that found my thyroid cancer and has taken excellent care of me. just please don’t retire on me any time soon because you will be hard to replace.”