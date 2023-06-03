Horiyoh maas recipe: Recipe for Small Fish with Mustard Seeds or Horiyoh Maas

সৰু মাছৰ চৰ্চৰি – Small Fish Recipe

Introduction

চৰ্চৰি is a traditional Assamese dish that is prepared with fish, meat, or vegetables. It is a spicy and flavorful dish that is usually served with steamed rice. In this article, we will be discussing the recipe for সৰু মাছৰ চৰ্চৰি (small fish recipe), which is a popular dish in Assam.

Ingredients

To prepare সৰু মাছৰ চৰ্চৰি, you will need the following ingredients:

250 grams of small fish

1 onion, chopped

2-3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon of mustard seeds

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of red chili powder

1 teaspoon of salt

2-3 tablespoons of mustard oil

Instructions

Here are the steps to prepare সৰু মাছৰ চৰ্চৰি:

Clean the small fish and remove the scales. In a bowl, mix together turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Marinate the small fish with the spice mixture and keep aside for 10-15 minutes. Heat mustard oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add chopped onion and garlic and sauté until they turn translucent. Add the marinated small fish and fry for 5-6 minutes on medium flame. Add 1 cup of water and cover the pan with a lid. Cook for another 10-15 minutes on low flame or until the fish is fully cooked. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Horiyoh Maas Recipe – Fish with Mustard Seeds Recipe

Introduction

Horiyoh Maas is a traditional dish from Assam that is prepared with fish and mustard seeds. It is a flavorful and spicy dish that is usually served with steamed rice. In this section, we will be discussing the recipe for Horiyoh Maas.

Ingredients

To prepare Horiyoh Maas, you will need the following ingredients:

500 grams of fish

1 onion, chopped

2-3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon of mustard seeds

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of red chili powder

1 teaspoon of salt

2-3 tablespoons of mustard oil

Instructions

Here are the steps to prepare Horiyoh Maas:

Clean the fish and cut them into medium-sized pieces. In a bowl, mix together turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Marinate the fish pieces with the spice mixture and keep aside for 10-15 minutes. Heat mustard oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add chopped onion and garlic and sauté until they turn translucent. Add the marinated fish pieces and fry for 5-6 minutes on medium flame. Add 1 cup of water and cover the pan with a lid. Cook for another 10-15 minutes on low flame or until the fish is fully cooked. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Conclusion

সৰু মাছৰ চৰ্চৰি and Horiyoh Maas are two popular fish recipes from Assam. Both of these dishes are easy to prepare and require only a few ingredients. The use of mustard seeds and mustard oil gives these dishes a unique flavor and aroma. These dishes are perfect for a family dinner or a special occasion. So, try these recipes at home and enjoy the authentic taste of Assam.

Assamese fish recipes Traditional fish curries Northeastern Indian cuisine Spicy fish dishes Mustard-based fish recipes

News Source : Randhoni Xaal

Source Link :সৰু মাছৰ চৰ্চৰি / Small fish recipe / Fish with mustard seeds recipe / Horiyoh maas recipe/